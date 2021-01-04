OXO Good Grips

Oxo Good Grips Salad Container

Salad dressing and croutons belong on salads, not all over the bottom of lunch bags. The OXO Good Grips On-the-Go Salad Container will ensure your salad ingredients reach their final destination as planned, with two leakproof compartments and a leakproof salad dressing container to keep wet and dry ingredients separate, keeping lettuce crisp and croutons crunchy. The crystal-clear, durable lid is made of BPA free Tritan and features four locking tabs and silicone gasket create a secure seal. The On-the-Go Salad Container can also be used without the plate for one large leakproof compartment and all parts are dishwasher safe.