From taking meals on the go to storing them for later, OXO good grips smart seal glass food storage containers are the smart way to keep food fresh. Four locking tabs and a removable silicone gasket work together to create a truly spill proof seal - for no leaks and no worries. Made from naturally BPA-free borosilicate glass, these durable containers are built to go from freezer to oven (or microwave!) without the need to fully thaw. Dishwasher safe and stain-proof, smart seal containers stack conveniently in your fridge or freezer, and neatly nest in your cabinet. The elegant design moves seamlessly between the kitchen to your table.