Sklum

Outdoor Wall Sconce Delha

£36.95

Buy Now Review It

At Sklum

Discover the Outdoor Wall Sconce Delha with an elegant design perfect for the outdoor area of your home. It has an aluminum and glass finish that provides warmth to the chosen room, since it allows you to customize the type of light depending on the bulbs that we select. Don't miss out on this Delha Outdoor Wall Sconce , an icon of the Vintage-Industrial style.