Institut Esthederm

Osmoclean High Tolerance Eye Makeup Remover

£22.00 £19.80

Buy Now Review It

At My Beauty Matches

A twophase, very hightolerance formula developed specifically for sensitive eyes and fragile lips. Twophase makeup remover in perfect harmony with the skin, that makes even the most demanding skin love waterproof makeup sensitive eyes, contact lens wearers fragile, irritated lips.Actionampnbsp Preserves the fragile balance of the eye contour area and the youthfulness of the eyes.ampnbspampnbsp Respects the balance of the skin flora.ampnbsp Makeup is perfectly removed from the eyes and lips.ampnbsp To ensure optimal effectiveness, spray Cellular Water onto the cotton pads before adding the makeup remover.For whom Sensitive eyes, contact lens wearers fragile, irritated lips.