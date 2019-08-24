Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Dr. PawPaw
Original Multipurpose Soothing Balm
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
Dr. PAWPAW Original Balm is made with a variety of natural ingredients, including pawpaw, which mix perfectly together to create a deeply hydrating formula worthy of a skin protector.
Featured in 1 story
11 Bargain Beauty Products Spotted At Fashion Week
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fig+Yarrow
Basil+cardamom Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Fig+Yarrow
BUY
DETAILS
Aesop
Avail Lip Balm With Sunscreen
$19.00
from
Aesop
BUY
DETAILS
bareMinerals
Jack Of All Trades Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Sara Happ
The Lip Scrub
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dr. PawPaw
DETAILS
Dr. PawPaw
Original Multipurpose Balm 25ml
£6.95
from
FeelUnique
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. PawPaw
Tinted Ultimate Red Multipurpose Balm 25ml
£6.95
from
FeelUnique
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. PawPaw
Ultimate Red Balm (0.85 Fl Oz.)
$10.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. PawPaw
Original Multipurpose Balm 25ml
£6.95
from
Feel Unique
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted