Baby Foot

Original Foot Peel Exfoliator – Foot Mask

Baby feet rebirth: restore dry, cracked, and calloused feet with Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator Lavender Scent; naturally formulated gel with botanical extracts that remove dead skin from your feet Simple & safe: foot peeling mask is a single, one-time disposable treatment for both feet (1 pack = 2 booties); 3-D booties contour to the feet for comfort, even if you have wide feet; fit women’s feet up to size 13 and men’s size 12 Easy to use: place clean feet into booties and secure with included tape, wear booties for 1 hour, remove, wash feet, wait 5-7 days for dead skin cells to peel; natural, pain-free peeling occurs for up to two weeks without pumice stones, soaking or scrubbing Natural: Baby Foot peel exfoliator is the original peeling mask crafted from 16 natural extracts including lavender, orange, grapefruit, sage, and chamomile; the fruit acid in our proprietary gel reduces the adhesive power between dead skin layers to naturally exfoliate and leave your feet baby soft Precautions: Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing; diabetics consult your physician; check ingredients for allergies; do not use with open sores on your feet Baby Foot is an innovative foot care product distributed by Baby Foot U.S.A. located in Springfield, MO. Baby Foot product approved for sale in the United States must have the Baby Foot USA address and website listed on the back of the box. Baby Foot's Exfoliation Foot Peel will make your feet smooth and as soft as a baby's foot. Our scientifically formulated product contains 16 natural extracts help to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. This effective and gentle process removes the unwanted dead skin cells that have built up layer after layer. The fruit acids penetrate the layers of dead skin cells and breaks down the desmosomes which hold the layers together. With this process, skin is undamaged, but peels easily away from the fresh layer beneath. After peeling, your feet are reborn just like a baby’s foot, giving you healthy, beautiful feet. So, say goodbye