Hunter

Original Chelsea

Hunter Size Chart Note: Select your US size. Please be advised, the product and box will display UK, US and Euro sizing. For US sizing, both men's and women's sizing is displayed. Men's sizing is represented by "M" and women's sizing is represented by "F". Exude confidence when you embrace the elements in style with the Hunter® Original Chelsea boot featuring an eye-catching monotone design that adds a pop to any look! Waterproof natural rubber construction. Pull-on design with rear pull tab. Classic, round toe. Dual goring panels offer easy wear. Signature logo detail on the front. Textile lining. Cushioned, stationary insole. Calendared rubber outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Shaft: 4 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!