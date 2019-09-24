Stauffer's

Original Animal Crackers, 24 Ounces

$3.98

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Staufferâ s is best recognized for its original animal crackers but the company also produces a variety of crackers and cookies in three bakeries across the United States. Each day, Staufferâ s produces more than 250 tons of animal crackers, cookies and snack crackers on fifteen oven lines using only the finest ingredients. FeaturesExcellent for the kids or to share with co-workersContains Wheat, SoyNo Cholesterol and Zero Trans FatA low-fat snackIngredients- Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate Vitamin B1, Riboflavin Vitamin B2, Folic Acid), Sugar, Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Salt, Baking Soda (Leavening), Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Natural Flavor, Spice.SpecificationsSize- 24 oz Stauffer’s is best recognized for its original animal crackers but the company also produces a variety of crackers and cookies in three bakeries across the United States. Each day, Stauffer’s produces more than 250 tons of animal crackers, cookies and snack crackers on fifteen oven lines using only the finest ingredients. FeaturesExcellent for the kids or to share with co-workersContains Wheat, SoyNo Cholesterol and Zero Trans FatA low-fat snackIngredients- Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate Vitamin B1, Riboflavin Vitamin B2, Folic Acid), Sugar, Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Salt, Baking Soda (Leavening), Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Natural Flavor, Spice.SpecificationsSize- 24 oz