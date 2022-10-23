Nespresso

Original Advent Calendar

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nespresso

This year, every moment of the Christmas countdown is filled with indulgence and discovery with Nespresso’s 2022 advent calendar. Behind each door is a different coffee, including three co-created with renowned architect of taste Pierre Hermé, as well as a little extra for the 24th day. Presented in a tasteful box, that can be used and reused, the calendar is filled with Original Line coffees according to your preference. A treat that keeps on giving. Contents: 20 capsules of ROAST AND GROUND COFFEE, 3 capsules of ROAST AND GROUND COFFEE WITH FLAVOURING and 1 capsule of DECAFFEINATED ROAST AND GROUND COFFEE for the Nespresso system. Made in Switzerland NET WEIGHT (24 capsules): 131.7g