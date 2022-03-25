Atu Body Couture

Organza-bow Catsuit

$450.00

ATU Body Couture believes that femininity should be celebrated by comfort and style. Realised in a brown hue, this stretch-fit catsuit is designed with an oversize tonal organza bow to one shoulder, creating a dynamic aesthetic. Highlights brown oversize organza bow at the shoulder ruched detailing high neck long sleeves concealed rear zip fastening stretch-design Polyester 100%