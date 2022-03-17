DavidsTea

Organic Serenity Now Sachets Pack Of 25

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At DavidsTea

Life is full of stressful surprises. But lucky for us, life is also full of tea. Relax and unwind with this soothing herbal infusion of calming lavender and rejuvenating spearmint. With serene strawberries, harmonious hibiscus and restful rosehips, it’s a one-way ticket to your happy place. Bring it on, life. We got this. Contains 25 ready-to-steep sachets – the easiest and quickest way to make a cup of tea when you’re in a hurry.