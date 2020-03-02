Just Date Syrup

USDA Organic Pomegranate Molasses - 2 ingredients: Organic California Pomegranates & Organic California Dates NO Refined Sugar, NO preservatives, NO additives Tart & Sweet Flavor featured in the New York Times; the very best quality you can find Perfect for salad dressings, marinades, grilling, drizzling over fruit, roasting vegetables, or mixing into cocktails Doctor-led, woman-owned company; 2% of your purchase supports diabetes education programs for diabetic youth Just Pomegranate Syrup is the first ever organic & refined sugar-free pomegranate molasses. We carefully reduce fresh pomegranate juice down to concentrate its rich flavor, and call on medjool dates for just a touch of sweetness. Pomegranate molasses has been a staple in kitchens for centuries, and it will be in yours, too. Try it in your cocktails, salad dressings (just with olive oil and a pinch of salt!), marinades, braises, or just a drizzle on almond butter toast. It packs a punch of flavor and nutrients with a low glycemic index, potassium, and polyphenol antioxidants.