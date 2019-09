Kohana

Organic Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Toasted Coconut

A really good coffee drink can take you away from the moment. Kohana Organic Cold Brew Concentrate in Toasted Coconut is like sipping from your own private island. It starts with a slow-roasted medium-bodied blend made from 100% Arabica beans before natural coconut flavor is added in. Try it over ice with condensed milk for a real tropical treat.