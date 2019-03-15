Tea Drops

Organic Blueberry, Acai And White Tea

$10.99

Blueberry Acai is the, fruity tea of the family, but BERRY rich with antioxidants. Organic white peony tea, organic blueberries and acai berries. If you like iced tea, our Blueberry Acai will keep you refreshed all day long. High in antioxidants, but low in caffeine, this tea is calming and can be enjoyed anytime – especially as an after meal tea.Save 10% each on qualifying Tea Drops items when you purchase 2 or more. Enter code TDROPS10. &hearts- LOOSE LEAF TEA WITHOUT THE FUSS &hearts- - With nothing more elaborate than a cup and hot water, these organic morsels of finely-sourced herbal tea, sugar, and aromatic spices meld in perfect harmony to create a blissful organic herbal tea blend that can be enjoyed any time, anywhere. &hearts- ACTUAL AMAZON REVIEWS &hearts- "Theses drops save you the time of soaking a teabag by devolving instantly in hot water. I love these little teadrops. I got this as a gift for a health-conscious friend. He absolutely loves it. He drives truck and it is so convenient for him to just get hot water and presto, hot tea. He loves it. No tea bag to deal with. &hearts- WORLD SOURCED ORGANIC HERBAL TEAS &hearts- - We strive to foster community and connection through our loose tea products. That’s why Tea Drops sources our teas from around the world and lovingly craft our USDA Certified organic tea products in the USA. &hearts- ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY &hearts- - Our 100% recyclable packaging protects each individually wrapped Tea Drops to enable you to enjoy the perfect cup of tea on the go. Our cardboard tea boxes are also 100% biodegradable and compostable.