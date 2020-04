TOPS Malibu

Orange Surprise Ball

"The toy you destroy to enjoy!" Coined in New Orleans in the 1950s, originally a Native American tradition used to tell t he history and events of ones' life. Now made by July Walker, filled. with old fashioned treats and toys. Contains 12 prizes. Surprises inside vary and may include: vintage-inspired toy, keepsake, charm, gem, sweets, confetti popper, fortune, temporary tattoo, quote & more. Handmade in the United States. Approx. 3"