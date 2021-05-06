United States
dessy
Open-back High-neck Halter Trumpet Gown
$139.00
At Dessy
Formal meets chic with this exquisite halter style maxi dress, featuring a modified trumpet skirt that forms to your silhouette. Made of a soft crepe fabric, this full-length special occasion dress features a high halter top secured with slim spaghetti straps that extend into a dramatic and revealing low scoop back. A front side slit adds to the alluring look. center back zip 00-30W 100% poly dry clean imported