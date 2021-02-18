Opal Apples

If you like Golden Delicious, you’re going to love Opal! These bright golden apples are naturally bred exclusively at FirstFruits Farms in Washington State. Opal apples are crispy, sweet and naturally non-browning. Their sweet flavor makes them the perfect addition to salads or afternoon snack. Opal is also the apple that gives back with their annual Youth Make a Difference initiative that awards grants to youth-led nonprofit organizations annually. With features like these, it is hard to compare Opals to apples.