Revlon

One-step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

$59.99 $41.99

Buy Now Review It

Delivers gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step Unique oval brush design for smoothing the hair, while the round edges create volume. Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume and control. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift 3 Heat/Speed Settings + Cool option for styling flexibility. 1100-Watt power Safety First: The Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and features the ETL Certification seal (look for the ‘test’ button on the plug which is required for all hair dryers in the U.S.), Unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets Only. DO NOT use a voltage converter as it will damage the Unit. Note that wattage of this appliance may vary depending on the location of use. Packaging may vary due to continuous product improvements The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is a designed Hot Air Brush to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step. The unique oval brush design smooth hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root and beautifully full-bodied bends at the ends in a single pass, for salon blowouts at home. The brush is designed with Nylon Pin and Tufted Bristles for detangling, improve volume and control. Styling flexibility is guaranteed with 3 Heat/Speed Settings and a Cool Option. Built to provide just the right amount of heat. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift. Boosted by Ionic Technology through a built-in genuine ION generator, hair dries fast and helps reduce heat damage. The One Step Unit is designed for 120V USA outlets only, we DO NOT recommend use of a Voltage Converter as it will damage the unit. Safety first! The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and proudly features the ETL Certification seal. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Heat / Speed Settings: 3 Heat/Speed Settings for Styling Flexibility Wattage: 1100-Watt power Feature: Ionic Techn