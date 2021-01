Olympia Provisions

Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet

At Food52

Forget a bouquet of flowers—the way to our hearts (and stomachs) is this “bouquet” of incredibly delicious gourmet salami, delivered straight to a loved one’s door all wrapped up in a festive, ribbon-tied arrangement. Choose from a three- or six-sausage arrangement—though we’d bet neither will last long.