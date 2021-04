Jack Rudy Cocktail Co.

Olive Brine

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jack Rudy Cocktail Co.

Working with our olive farm, we developed a delicious, full-flavored Brine that elevates the Dirty Martini to new heights. Aged naturally for 10 months, this mother brine boasts an incredibly robust flavor profile. This will become a must have for any home bar (or restaurant bar!) looking for the ideal Dirty Martini.