Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Cold Picnic
Octopus Rug
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Geometric hand-tufted rug from Cold Picnic. High-low pile. Conceptual octopus motif. Woven cotton backing. Handmade. • Wool • 100% cotton backing • Made in India
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LEIF
Paint Palette Striped Rug
$48.00
from
LEIF
BUY
DETAILS
Trish Andersen & Maureen Walsh
Sand Sweeper Area Rug
$98.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
DETAILS
Hay
Pinocchio Rug
$285.00
from
Danish Design Store
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Patterned Cotton Rug
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Cold Picnic
DETAILS
Cold Picnic
Boob Pillow Cover - Brown
$70.00
from
Bando
BUY
DETAILS
Cold Picnic
Torso Bath Mat - Rainbow
$60.00
$45.00
from
ban.do
BUY
DETAILS
Cold Picnic
Boob Bath Mat
$60.00
from
ban.do
BUY
DETAILS
Cold Picnic
Boob Bathmat
$60.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted