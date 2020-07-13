Oatly

Oatmilk Original, Carton

$5.59

Buy Now Review It

At FreshDirect

We just love this product. It's made fresh from 100% gluten-free oats and enriched with calcium. It has amazing beta-glucans (big, scientific word for soluble fiber from oats), no added sugar and is naturally low in saturated fat. Here's the bomb. Wherever and whenever you would find yourself drinking cow's milk or pouring it in coffee or using it in a recipe "back in the day