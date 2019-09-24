Oatly

Oatly Oat Milk Barista Edition (pack Of 2)

So you are a barista? Perfect. This carton of barista edition oat drink is based on liquid oats which means it isn’t overly sweet or excessively heavy. What it is, is fully foamable putting you in total control over the density and performance of your foam so you can showcase your latte art skillz, sorry we mean skills. Anyway, give it a try and see what you think. We are here for you from now on, whenever you are ready. So you are a non-barista? Also perfect. Just heat this barista edition oat drink in a container while giving it a whirl until it foams up nicely and then pour yourself a latte without milk. And if you don’t feel like a latte you will be happy to know that this product tastes just as amazing if you drink it straight or pour it on your granola or put it to work with your cooking skills. But let’s keep that to us non-baristas, okay? Rich in unsaturated fat, Oatly Barista Edition could help you maintain a recommended cholesterol level.