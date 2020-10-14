Nutribullet

Nutribullet Blender Combo

NutriBullet blender combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup. Three precision speeds, A pulse function and the extract program offer full control at the Press of a button. 1200 watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond. Includes: (1) 1200W motor base, (1) 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz cup, (1) 24 oz cup, (2) to-go lids, (1) easy-twist Extractor blade, and recipe book The easy-twist Extractor blade is made of powerful stainless steel and designed with cyclonic action. Our super-durable BPA-free pitcher and cups are made of high-performance plastic. Hassle-free cleaning - simply place pitcher and cups in the dishwasher and rinse The easy twist Extractor blades with soap and water. Unit dimensions: 8.07 L x 7.75 W x 16.97 H This item includes a 1 year Limited warranty.