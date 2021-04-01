NudeStix

Nudeskin Vegan Bamboo Cleansing Cloths

A fresh swipe of these natural skin-loving-oil and extract-infused NUDESTIX NUDESKIN Vegan Bamboo Cleansing Cloths is all it takes to remove makeup, cleanse and moisturize skin. Lemongrass packs a citrus astringent punch to cleanse skin while coconut oils gently dissolve heavy-duty makeup and soften skin. Skin is pampered and soothed thanks to the calming presence of aloe, chamomile and cucumber extracts. Soaked on biodegradeable Bamboo eco-cloth fibers that are soft against the skin, and good for our planet...and all to-go! How it works: 3-in-1: Makeup-remover + Skin Cleanser + Skin Softener Make-up Remover & Skin softeners: Vegan powered emollients gently melts off all traces of makeup. Triglycerides, Citrus and Coconut Oils solubilize makeup and soften skin. Skin Cleanser: Contains sulfate-free gentle Coconut based cleansers and anti-septic oils to deep clean skin. Sulfate free gentle Coconut based cleansers Decyl Glucoside plant-based surfactant is for sensitive skin and biodegradable Skin Softener & Brightener: Natural AHA's gently exfoliate and brighten skin. Vegan powered essential oils soften skin and calm the mind. Gluconolactone is a polyhydroxy acid (PHA), next gen AHA, gently removes dead skin cells to improve skin tone, texture and clarity. Powerful antioxidant to protect skin from free-radical damage and natural malic acid (AHA) as gently skin exfoliant to brighten skin. Follow the NUDESKIN 4 Steps To Renew! Free From: Sulfates, phthalates, gluten, parabens and synthetic fragrances Vegan