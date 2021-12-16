Uncommon Goods

Novel Tea Book Tins

Storied Sipping Avid readers, creative writers, hot-beverage drinkers everywhere: This tastefully clever gift is your cup of tea. Each ornate metal tin is inspired by a classic novel and given a punny tea-lover's twist. Sourced internationally and blended by professional connoisseurs, every batch of loose-leaf tea corresponds to its book title, sip by sip. Savor one yourself or surprise anyone who loves a good story with their brew; bookmark included. Available in 2- and 4-ounce sizes. Made in California.