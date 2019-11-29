Herschel

Novel Duffel Bag

10" shoulder drop 15.5" high 20.5" wide HERSCHEL COLLECTION: Click on our brand logo at the top of the page to explore the full collection from Herschel Supply. WARRANTY: We stand behind the quality of our products with a Limited Lifetime Warranty -- our guarantee that every Herschel Supply item is free of material and manufacturing defects. This warranty begins on the date of purchase and covers common and everyday use of our products for the duration of the original purchaser's lifetime. Herschel Supply's warranty is only valid on products sold and shipped by Amazon.com, the only authorized retailer of Herschel Supply products on this platform. MADE TO TRAVEL WELL: This classic utility carryall is the perfect weekender, with design features included to aid every journey. The Novel has plenty of space for everything you need for a short trip, including a convenient shoe compartment. Made from durable polyester fabric with a two-way waterproof zipper, signature striped liner, and finished with the classic Herschel Supply woven label. Pack all your weekend essentials in the Novel for a light-load trip, or use as your travel carry-on. MEN/WOMEN/UNISEX: The Novel Duffle is made for everyone. Use it for your airplane carry-on, your gym session, your business trip, and for every weekend adventure. STAY ORGANIZED ON-THE-GO: Multiple features to help keep you organized, wherever you are. The self-contained trapdoor shoe pocket is a signature trait of the Novel Duffle. Ideal for storing gym shoes, packing a spare pair of shoes for a weekend trip, or keeping dirty shoes separate from the rest of your belongings. The internal mesh sleeve allows for further organization and quick access to your phone, wallet, or important documents. The Novel duffle is an ideal weekender that features a functional side-access shoe compartment, keeping footwear separate and easily accessible.