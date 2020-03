Thrive Market

Non-gmo Wild Pink Salmon

Our non-GMO, kosher, Paleo, and gluten-free wild pink salmon hails from Alaska's pristine waters. It's packed fresh right after catch, so it retains all the natural flavors and omega-3 oils inside-and we add just a touch of sea salt. Try it in salmon cakes, salads, soups, and sandwiches-the possibilities are endless!