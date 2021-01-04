Lyre's

Non-alcoholic Aperitif Rosso

$35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lyre's

This unique spirit has been impossibly crafted to capture the essence of an aromatic vermouth Rosso with flavors that are distinct and contemporary. Lyre's spirits don't just mimic, they have their own distinction as a premium, non-alcoholic beverage. To Taste: Rich mouthful of flavors follows the bouquet with blood orange and vanilla taking the lead. Caramel, citrus pith and cacoa brings balance, adding to the mouth coating mid-palate.