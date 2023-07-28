Nohrlund

Nohrlund Bramble Organic Gin Cocktail 180ml

Description Pre-Mixed Cocktail Organic Handcrafted with gin, blackberry juice and lemon Bramble Served by Nohrlund Fresh and fruity, the Bramble combines gin with masses of berries and a citrus zing, whilst a subtle hint of coriander and sage adds depth. Top it off with a few extra blackberries and a slice of lemon in a lowball glass for the perfect serve. EU Organic - DK-ØKO-100, EU/IKKE-EU-Jordbrug EU Organic Green Dot Ingredients Water, Gin*, Blackberry Juice*, Lemon Juice*, Lime Juice* and Cane Sugar*, *Organic ingredients Dietary Information Organic Manufacturer Crafted by: Nohrlund ApS, Jernholmen 45, 2650 Hvidovre, Denmark. Preparation But First, Ice We've done most of the work, but please, to ensure you get absolutely the best possible cocktail experience. please pour it over ice in the proper glass. You'll taste the difference, we promise. To Do: Buy Cocktails Ice Cubes, Blackberries and Lemons Garnish and Serve in Lowball Glasses Enjoy in Good Company Serving suggestion: Top it off with a few extra blackberries and a slice of lemon in a lowball glass for the perfect serve Packaging Bottle Alcohol Alcohol by volume: 7.5% Serving suggestion: Fresh and fruity, the Bramble combines gin with masses of berries and a citrus zing, whilst a subtle hint of coriander and sage adds depth Alcoholic content: 1.35 units