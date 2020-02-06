Domaine l'Ecu

Varietals: Syrah (Shiraz) 25-30 year old Syrah vines from two hectares planted near the villages of Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Orange and Vaison-la-Romaine South-facing Clay-centric soils Farmed using organic and biodynamic practices, soil ploughing and scraping; rigourous canopy management. At harvest, all fruit is received in the winery via gravity (no pumps). Fruit is destemmed, short cuvaison followed by pneumatic press. All wild yeast fermentation. Aged in stainless steel vats. Vinified without sulfur, no fining or filtration. 30mg of total SO2 added before the bottling. 1,250 cases, inaugural release Fred Niger's glou glou "Nobis" Syrah was sourced from the Southern Rhone. It is meant to be enjoyed for fun sans fuss with a group friends. Charcuterie and fries are magic pairings.