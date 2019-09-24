Curious Elixirs

No. 2 Cocktails

$35.00

I absolutely love to pop open Curious #2. It tastes way better than my normal glass of Cabernet...I feel that relaxing sensation just like I was having a glass of wine; but I love to savor this delicious Elixir and make it last through the evening. I sleep better and wake up feeling refreshed and energized. I know this organic and herbal Elixir is better for my health than any alcohol ever could be. Thank you Curious for offering us delectable cocktails without the detrimental effects of alcohol! Cheers!