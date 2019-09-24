Curious Elixirs

No. 1 Cocktails

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Curious Elixirs

Bold. Bitter. Herbaceous. Pomegranate. Curious Elixir No 1. is our booze-free spin on classic stirred cocktails like the Negroni. But this ain't no sugary mocktail. It's a hand-crafted adult beverage without the alcohol. Lightly carbonated to make your mouth dance. Enjoy over ice or neat in a rocks glass with an orange twist. Choose from a case (12 bottles, 24 cocktails) or a box (4 bottles, 8 cocktails). This non-alcoholic cocktail uses our unique superfood and adaptogen blend that's not only delicious but also supplies antioxidants, increases circulation, and fights fatigue. Here's more on how one of our powerful plants, rhodiola, including a review of the science behind rhodiola rosea (goldenroot). And here's how to serve Curious No. 1: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Those who have specific health issues or are pregnant should should always consult with your doctor before consuming products that contain gentian root and rhodiola.