Nike Hydralock Fusion

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

The Women's Nike Swim Hydralock Fusion Flow Back Bikini Top offers sleek style for easy movement in the water. Nike Hydralock fabric helps lock you in for a compressive, streamlined fit. The cross-back shape features medium-width straps that provide exceptional support. A gripper liner holds the athletic swimsuit top in place for a secure and comfortable fit during all your favorite water activities.