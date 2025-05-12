United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Nike Hydralock Fusion
$58.00
At Nike
The Women's Nike Swim Hydralock Fusion Flow Back Bikini Top offers sleek style for easy movement in the water. Nike Hydralock fabric helps lock you in for a compressive, streamlined fit. The cross-back shape features medium-width straps that provide exceptional support. A gripper liner holds the athletic swimsuit top in place for a secure and comfortable fit during all your favorite water activities.