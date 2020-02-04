Honey Mama's

Nibs & Coffee Bar (6 Pack)

$32.00



Rich coffee and crunchy roasted cacao nibs with dark cacao. Uh huh, YUM. We start with the coconut meat base and combine that with organic dark cocoa, single origin roasted cacao nibs from Peru and single origin coffee from Ethiopia. This bar is pretty much everything you want in a treat. Decadent, crunchy, silky, with lush complexity from the coffee and an oomph of extra chocolate elegance from the nibs. We're pretty sure you'll do some eye rolling "yum" with this one. Winner of the 2017 Silver sofi™ Award and 2018 Gold sofi™ Award from the Specialty Food Association.