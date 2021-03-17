The Ordinary

Beschreibung A serum to combat blemishes, congestions and sebum over-production. Using two of the most efficient blemish-battling ingredients in an ultra-high concentration formula, this light, fluid serum works to reduce both future breakouts and the appearance of existing blemishes. By controlling sebum production, pores remain clear and decongested from blemish-causing bacteria, ensuring clearer, calmer skin with prolonged use. Niacinamide - Excellent for improving general skin health, niacinamide boosts skin's immunity and improves moisture retention by strengthening the epidermal barrier. Zinc - Supports skin structure by healing damaged skin and encouraging the production of collagen and elastin. Want the supersize version? Shop it here. Read more about how to use Niacinamide here. These are the best The Ordinary products for oily skin – find out more here. These are the best The Ordinary products for acne-prone skin – find out more here here. Mehr anzeigen Inhaltsstoffe Aqua (Water), Niacinamide, Pentylene Glycol, Zinc PCA, Tamarindus Indica Seed Gum, Xanthan Gum, Isoceteth-20, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin. Gebrauchsanweisung Apply to entire face morning and evening before heavier creams Lieferung