United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Bake Me A Wish
New York Cheesecake
$48.00
At Bake Me A Wish
Start Spreading the News! Our New York Cheesecake is made with a deliciously rich combination of cream cheese and Neufchatel cheese that will make taste buds rejoice. Underneath the thick layer of cheesecake is a soft, buttery graham cracker crust. Every mouth-watering bite is a truly divine experience that will keep recipients craving more. For any occasion, you can send a cheesecake and it will be delivered on time, packaged in an elegant gift box.