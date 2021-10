Haus

Spiced and smooth, this aperitif is a blend of warm spices like cinnamon, ginger, and clove, with a hint of citrus. It’s refreshing paired with tonic or prosecco, yet complex enough to sip on the rocks or with a splash of whiskey. Bitter Clove lovers—it’s still your favorite apéritif, just by a new name.