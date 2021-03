Levi's

New Boyfriend Jeans

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

79% Cotton, 19% Polyester, 2% Elastane Imported Zipper closure Machine Wash Mid Rise: Sits at waist Relaxed fit through hip and thigh Inseam: 25" Rolled, 27" Unrolled Front Rise: 9"; Back Rise: 13 7/8"; Leg Opening: 13" A relaxed style with a borrowed-from-the-boys look. Levi's Sculpt with Hypersoft is super-soft for enhanced comfort with supportive stretch.