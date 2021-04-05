Koi Footwear

Nettie Cow Print Mary Janes

$57.00

Buy Now Review It

At Koi Footwear

Description Part of our classic Mary Janes with a twist range, welcome the Nettie Cow Print Mary Janes. Holy cow these will have you mooooving up the style ladder. - Heel Height: 3 inch - Buckle Entry - Water Based Pu Faux Leather Upper - Cow Print Sizing Average Fit: I am size UK 4 feet and these fit true to size. Narrow/Tight Fit: I am a size UK 4 with narrow feet and I had to size down. Wide/L(more...) PRODUCT-SKU KA00502138-UK3