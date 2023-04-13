Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Yitty
Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Short
£49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fabletics
Need a few alternatives?
Yitty
Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Short
BUY
£49.00
Fabletics
ASOS DESIGN
30 Denier Glitter Star Tights In Black And Silver
BUY
£12.00
ASOS
Shop Easy Tiger
Cosmic Sequin Bodysuit
BUY
£99.00
Shop Easy Tiger
Leg Avenue
Snake Fishnet Tights
BUY
£11.99
Attitude Clothing Co.
More from Yitty
Yitty
Mesh Me Smoothing High Waist Legging
BUY
$69.95
Fabletics
Yitty
Nearly Naked Shaping Cami Tank
BUY
£44.00
Fabletics
Yitty
Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra
BUY
£59.00
Fabletics
Yitty
Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Short
BUY
£49.00
Fabletics
More from Intimates
Yitty
Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Short
BUY
£49.00
Fabletics
ASOS DESIGN
30 Denier Glitter Star Tights In Black And Silver
BUY
£12.00
ASOS
Shop Easy Tiger
Cosmic Sequin Bodysuit
BUY
£99.00
Shop Easy Tiger
Leg Avenue
Snake Fishnet Tights
BUY
£11.99
Attitude Clothing Co.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted