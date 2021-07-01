United States
Tanya Taylor
Natasha Dress
$495.00$371.25
At Tanya Taylor
Get 25% off with promo code: SUMMERSTYLE Classic gingham gets a modern update in our Natasha dress. A wrap silhouette with ruched sleeves and a ruffled hemline, Natasha features a subtle metallic shine for an eye-catching look. Pair Natasha with strappy sandals or white sneakers for a polished yet playful picnic look. Product Details:• Mini length• Fixed faux-wrap V-neckline• Fixed self ties• Invisible side seam zipper• Partially lined• Ruched short sleeve• Ruffle hem Fit Details:• True to size Materials & Care:• Self: 100% Polyester. Lining: 100% Rayon.• Dry clean only