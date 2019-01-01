Life Bloom Organics

Life Bloom Organics is excited to announce the first high dose 120mg Nano CBD (Hemp Extracted) Intra Oral Spray in a handy 8ml travel size. It starts with our proprietary nano process that takes our 99% Pure CBD isolate and breaks it down to a small molecular size allowing the Nano CBD to become water compatible/soluble. By “nanotizing” our CBD this allows for up to 95% bio-availability into your system. Then we’ve doubled the CBD from 60mg to 120mg creating the first high-dose 120mg Nano CBD Wellness formula on the market. With an all natural 8ml spray our accurate spray applicator delivers micro-dosing of 1mg of Nano CBD per spray in a purified water base formula which contains no THC, toxins, pesticides, herbicides, oil or heavy metals resulting in a great tasting, fast acting and all natural Wellness oral spray that allows you to become the best version of you in an all natural oral daily spray. Give yourself a daily supplement CBD boost once in the morning and evening, or when you’re just not feeling your best.