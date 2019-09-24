Jin Soon

Nail Polish -fab

$18.00

Fab- Multi-color dot pop speckles in a matte finish We believe that the nail polish should be as healthful and eco-friendly yet enduring as possible, therefore we slightly changed the ingredients to ensure that most of the JINsoon formulas are now 10-free and formulated without harsh chemicals such as Formaldehyde, Toluene, DBP, Formaldehyde resin, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Triphenyl phosphate, Parabens, Lead but we are working on making sure that all our colors are going to be 10-Free in the near future. This color is 10-Free. - Long lasting formula with a chip-proof finish - Rich, lustrous color payoff with striking brilliance and intense shine - Rapid drying time - UV filter protection - Vegan friendly - No animal testing