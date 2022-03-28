Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Dr Martens
Myles Slip On Sandals
£109.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DR MARTENS
Myles Slip On Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
St. Agni
Slip-on Leather Sandals
BUY
$260.00
Farfetch
Maria Farro
Rhea Sandal
BUY
$199.00
The Undone
Birkenstock
Proenza Schouler X Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
BUY
$675.00
The Iconic
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals
BUY
$1500.00
mytheresa
More from Dr Martens
Dr Martens
1461 Ziggy Leather Shoes
BUY
£79.00
£119.00
DR MARTENS
Dr Martens
Jadon Faux Fur Lined Platform Boots
BUY
£189.00
DR MARTENS
Dr Martens
Jadon 8 Eye Boots
BUY
£169.00
Office
Dr Martens
Vegan 1460 Smooth Combat Boot
BUY
$99.97
$150.00
Amazon
More from Sandals
St. Agni
Slip-on Leather Sandals
BUY
$260.00
Farfetch
Maria Farro
Rhea Sandal
BUY
$199.00
The Undone
Birkenstock
Proenza Schouler X Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
BUY
$675.00
The Iconic
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals
BUY
$1500.00
mytheresa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted