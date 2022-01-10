Madewell

Mwl Ribbed Half-zip Raglan Sweatshirt

$79.50 $28.19

Product Details Hide The fabric: Structured and ribbed with warm and cozy fleece on the flipside. The fit: Slightly cropped, this sweatshirt has a half-zip collar with a very '90s ring pull. Made for: At-home hangs or plane naps. Slightly cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 22 1/2". 70% organic cotton/18% post-consumer recycled poly/8% pre-consumer recycled poly/4% spandex. Do Well: Made from certified organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from untreated, non-genetically modified seeds and pre-consumer recycled polyester that keeps plastic out of landfills. Machine wash. Import. NC738