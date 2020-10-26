Mr Black

Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

$30.99

At Flaviar

Bringing coffee to the world of Spirits. There are some rules about drinking, like "thou shalt not drink cappuccino after brunch," or "wait until five o’clock before your first tipple." But there’s also a rule about breaking rules. Sydney natives Tom Baker and Philip Moore took their love for both coffee and booze and joined the worlds in 2013. They blended top quality Arabica coffee with Australian wheat Vodka and after 240 attempts created a classy and sumptuous Coffee Liqueur that works well both on ice and in a cocktail. Add Rye Whiskey and bitters to create a wonderful Cold Fashioned. Each bottle is handmade in Central Coast, Australia, filled with ink black liquid gold that brings your morning ritual to an evening tipple. The Spirit is intense and lush, unapologetically coffee-forward. It won two golds: one in San Francisco, and one at the London IWSC. The roaster-distillers are correct when they say: death before decaf.