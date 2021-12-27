D'Artagnan

Mousse Of Duck Foie Gras

$24.99 $19.99

Foie gras mousse is fully-cooked and ready-to-eat. We use nothing but duck foie gras, Sauternes wine, sugar, and white pepper in our recipe, and the unique foie gras flavor comes through in every creamy bite. Simple and pure, our mousse is the way foie gras was meant to be experienced. It makes the perfect addition to a charcuterie board and is a must-have at any dinner party. 100% foie gras from Moulard ducks No antibiotics, no hormones No additives or preservatives Gluten-free Contains alcohol Ships ready to serve and enjoy Terrine container is BPA free 8 oz. is our signature oval terrine 1.5 lb. is a rectangular terrine Product of USA For best taste, use within 3-5 days of receipt and/or by the expiration date on the package