Dylan's Candy Bar

Mother’s Day Whirly Pop®

$3.75

Buy Now Review It

At Dylan's Candy Bar

Celebrate mom with sweetness! Maybe the most iconic product we've ever created, our Whirly Pop® invokes nostalgic happiness upon first glance. Once you taste it, you’re hooked! Enjoy every lick of this sweet classic or give it as an easy, fun gift. All Whirly Pop®'s giant rainbow swirl lollipop candies are certified Kosher. California Residents see Prop 65 WARNING