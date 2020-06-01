BLK & Bold

Moroccan Mint Loose Leaf Green Tea

$12.00

Item is on backorder. Earliest ship date: May 11, 2020 Seeking mint and aromatic bliss? Our Moroccan Mint green is for you. Served hot or iced, you will marvel at just how flavorful a small glass will be – often its traditional serving size at ceremonious occasions. Sweeten to taste. Additional Details • Hot tea - Yields 43 standard cups per 3oz bag. Approximately $0.28 cost per cup! • Iced tea - Yields 21 standard cups per 3oz bag. Approximately $0.56 cost per cup! • 5% of all profits will be contributed to initiatives that support improving the lives and future for domestic at-risk youth. Product Details Flavor Profile: Crisp, peppermint Common Benefits: Soothes upset stomach, improves digestion, treats bad breath, reduces fever Features: 100% Loose-leaf